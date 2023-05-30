Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,511,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,298,754 shares.The stock last traded at $5.93 and had previously closed at $5.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESRT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 55,271 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.