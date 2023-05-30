Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Update

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Encavis Price Performance
Shares of ENCVF stock remained flat at C$15.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.49. Encavis has a 12-month low of C$15.28 and a 12-month high of C$15.28.
About Encavis
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Encavis (ENCVF)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Encavis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.