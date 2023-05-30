Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Update

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Encavis Price Performance

Shares of ENCVF stock remained flat at C$15.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.49. Encavis has a 12-month low of C$15.28 and a 12-month high of C$15.28.

Get Encavis alerts:

About Encavis

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's portfolio includes 208 solar parks and 96 wind parks with a capacity of around 3.2 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.