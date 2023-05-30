Energi Price Reaches $0.0719 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $4.73 million and $51,069.26 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00052186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000990 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,731,582 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

