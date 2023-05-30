Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,973,300 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 2,477,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,744,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enzolytics Price Performance

ENZC stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,684,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,604. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Enzolytics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

About Enzolytics

Enzolytics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for infectious disease treatments. The company’s all-human monoclonal antibodies target and neutralize human immunodeficiency virus, and are being employed to produce anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies for treating COVID-19.

