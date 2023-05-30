EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Gap Down to $110.12

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.12, but opened at $107.71. EOG Resources shares last traded at $107.32, with a volume of 997,327 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

