EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Up 23.2% in May

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

EPAM opened at $259.01 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About EPAM Systems

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

