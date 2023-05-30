EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 569.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

EQT stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,184,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 5.33%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

