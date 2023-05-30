Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Esprit Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:ESPGY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131. Esprit has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

