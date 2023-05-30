Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Esprit Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:ESPGY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131. Esprit has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.
Esprit Company Profile
