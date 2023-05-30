Essent Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Essent Group has increased its dividend by an average of 42.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Essent Group has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Essent Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Essent Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Essent Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Essent Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.