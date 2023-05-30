Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,565,000 after buying an additional 53,010 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.18.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $210.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.54 and a 200-day moving average of $216.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $300.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

