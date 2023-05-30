Estabrook Capital Management Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $126.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $126.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

