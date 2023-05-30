Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $18.27 or 0.00065927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $68.30 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,716.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00333007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.00 or 0.00552019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.00412305 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001161 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,208,910 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.