Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,274,100 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 4,856,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 314.3 days.
Evolution Mining Price Performance
Shares of CAHPF remained flat at $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,866. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.78.
About Evolution Mining
