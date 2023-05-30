Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.55

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 12209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.
Evotec Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
