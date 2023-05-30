Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Experian Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. 37,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,790. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. Experian has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,900 ($35.84) to GBX 2,850 ($35.22) in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,076.00.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

