Express (NYSE:EXPR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.72. Express has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.68 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Express will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Express by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Express by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Express by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Express by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Express during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

