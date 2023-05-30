Express (NYSE:EXPR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.72. Express has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.68 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Express will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
