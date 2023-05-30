Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 1-Year High at $796.50

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $796.50 and last traded at $787.39, with a volume of 16676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $791.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $810.86.

The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $720.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $666.73.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

