Fayez Sarofim & Co Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,188,000 after buying an additional 102,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,393,000 after buying an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %

ECL opened at $166.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.55. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

