Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.21.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN opened at $725.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $786.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

