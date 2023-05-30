Fayez Sarofim & Co Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

