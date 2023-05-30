Fayez Sarofim & Co Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,156 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,720 shares of company stock worth $27,358,261. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.33.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $193.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.04 and a 200-day moving average of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $612.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

