Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 12,427 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after purchasing an additional 506,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in FOX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,685,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,326,000 after purchasing an additional 230,720 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,694,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after purchasing an additional 851,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.90.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
