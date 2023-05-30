Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 95 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,753.25.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,591.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,629.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,378.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

