FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

FD Technologies Trading Up 6.7 %

FDRVF opened at C$22.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.86. FD Technologies has a 1-year low of C$16.44 and a 1-year high of C$28.80.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

FD Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

FD Technologies Plc is a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight, and foresight to drive organizations forward. The firm is involved in the provision of a range of software and consulting services to finance, technology, retail, pharmacy, manufacturing, and energy institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.