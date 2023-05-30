FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
FD Technologies Trading Up 6.7 %
FDRVF opened at C$22.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.86. FD Technologies has a 1-year low of C$16.44 and a 1-year high of C$28.80.
FD Technologies Company Profile
