Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Rating Reiterated by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued their maintains rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FRT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 447,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.06.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.