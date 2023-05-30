Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CEO Sells $1,905,608.74 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 52,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,905,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,910,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Christopher Donahue also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

On Thursday, May 18th, J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 85.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.