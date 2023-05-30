FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,700 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 496,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 269.9 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

Shares of FIBRA Macquarie México stock remained flat at $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

