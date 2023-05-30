Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.