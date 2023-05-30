Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp
In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
FITB opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $40.07.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
