Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. 191,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIL. Cormark raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$31.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

In other Filo Mining news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 60,000 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.15, for a total transaction of C$1,209,000.00.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

