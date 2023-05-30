Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,987 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 80,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $1,138,314.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,164,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 335,334 shares of company stock worth $69,465,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $4.27 on Tuesday, hitting $232.60. 575,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.55 and a 200-day moving average of $188.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $239.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

