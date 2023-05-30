Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $106,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,190,318. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 38.26%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

