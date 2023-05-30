Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 73,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,659. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

