Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Posted by on May 30th, 2023

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUVGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 73,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,659. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.