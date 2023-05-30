First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.5 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 86,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $1,435,484.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,376,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,833,952.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,992.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $1,435,484.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,376,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,833,952.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,582. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 276,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $9,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,097,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,955 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,307,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,763,000 after acquiring an additional 169,076 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

