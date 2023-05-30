First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.00

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $102.20, with a volume of 28392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

