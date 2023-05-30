First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,870 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 323,410 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

