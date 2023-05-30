Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Up 4.5%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 222,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,232,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33.

In related news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,864.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens AG purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after acquiring an additional 938,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,599,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

