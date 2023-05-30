FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
FONR stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 14,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,292. FONAR has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.
FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.
