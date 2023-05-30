FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

FONR stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 14,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,292. FONAR has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FONAR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FONAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FONAR by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 38,600.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

