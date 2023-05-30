Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,014,400 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 11,451,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 446.3 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance

FSUMF opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

