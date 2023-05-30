Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.54.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

