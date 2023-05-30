FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.44. 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

FRMO Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Pleasantville, NY.

