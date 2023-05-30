FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 10,326 shares.The stock last traded at $53.90 and had previously closed at $54.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FRP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRP Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $511.26 million, a P/E ratio of 115.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.71.

Insider Activity

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 11.46%.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $330,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of FRP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 966,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FRP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FRP by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in FRP by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

See Also

