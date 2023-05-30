FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 6.4%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.16. 2,663,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 10,447,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.
FuelCell Energy Trading Up 6.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $876.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.68.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.