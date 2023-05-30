FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 6.4%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.16. 2,663,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 10,447,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $876.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.68.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 86,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 63,986 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

