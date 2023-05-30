Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 218,864 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,167,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the period. Bruker accounts for about 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.47% of Bruker worth $148,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,478 shares of company stock worth $26,690,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bruker Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Bruker stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.49. 78,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average is $72.37.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

