Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 75,839 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,443,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 4.82% of Energizer worth $115,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Energizer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ENR. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Energizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.04. 84,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,423. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.34%.

Energizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Featured Articles

