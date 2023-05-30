Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $84.81 Million Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713,454 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $84,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,580,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $144,666,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 144,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.