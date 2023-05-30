Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,873,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,562 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.50% of Huntsman worth $78,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 198,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 27,001 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 708.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 92,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. 353,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.