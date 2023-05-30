Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,018,093 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,849,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018,093 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp accounts for 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $189,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,257,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,969,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

