Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 30,076 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,076 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $120,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Shares of COLM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.92. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

