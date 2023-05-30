Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,704,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $89,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.43. 51,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

