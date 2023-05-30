Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,114,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,665 shares during the quarter. Cabot accounts for 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.75% of Cabot worth $141,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cabot by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cabot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,455,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 52,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

